Domestic Leaves One Dead, One in Custody

Statement from the TBI:

At the request of 7th Judicial District Attorney General Dave Clark, TBI agents are working alongside detectives with the Oliver Springs Police Department to investigate a homicide that occurred this morning.

Just after 6:30, the Oliver Springs Police Department received a report of a disturbance at a home in the 100 block of Midway Street. Upon arrival, officers located a woman inside the home deceased. A male subject barricaded himself inside the residence but was taken into custody a short time later.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending. Additional information will be released when possible.

The Oliver Springs Police Department along with Oak Ridge Police Department SWAT team was working a situation earlier this morning (around 6:30am) that left one woman dead and one male in custody. The male barricaded himself in the home for a short while before finally surrendering. WBIR is reporting that the cause of death was a shooting. The TBI is also working on the scene with OSPD. We will have more information for you when it is released. The incident occurred in the Midway Drive and Fowler Street area.

