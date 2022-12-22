Dolphus Carroll, Wartburg

Dolphus Carroll of Wartburg, age 78, passed away on December 20, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. Dolphus was born in Anderson County on August 31, 1944.

Dolphus was a member of Beech Grove Baptist Church, a coal miner for over 20 years, business owner for seven years, worked on the railroad, and worked for Morgan County Waste Management for six years. He built and remodeled houses probably more than he wanted to. He knew the importance of life did not rely on the riches of this life but laid up his riches where moth and rust does not corrupt. Dolphus loved the LORD! He enjoyed traveling, time with family and friends, telling stories, and being right. Dolphus never passed up an opportunity to help others and would oftentimes go out of his way to do so. He never met a stranger.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Sammie and Hazel Carroll; sisters, Rozella Carroll and Medella Lowe; brothers, James Carroll, Houston Carroll, Willie Carroll, and Herbie Carroll; and sons-in-law, Mart Kennedy and Ernie Fletcher.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Sue Carroll of Wartburg; sons: Michael (Tammy) Carroll of New River, Everett (Gwen) Carroll of New River, and Jerry Carroll (Precilla) of the Stephens community; daughters: Patricia Kennedy of the Stephens community and Dova (Lonnie) Fletcher of Clinton; step-children: Greg (Betty) Patterson of Petros, Angela (Randal) Shockley of Knoxville, and Amy (Scottie) Sisco of Crossville; sister, Omer Bunch of Stephens Community; sisters-in-law: Fredia Carroll, Teresa Carroll, Charlene Jones, Lorine (Wilbert) Tackett, Pauline Leab, and Judy Young; brother-in-law, Ray (Christine) Young; along with a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

The family will receive friends Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 10:00-12:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Scotty Sisco and Rev. Lee Young officiating. Interment will follow at the Phillips Cemetery in the New River Community.

