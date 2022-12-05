DOE Hosting Open House to Discuss Proposed Landfill

Brad Jones 1 hour ago Featured, News Leave a comment 7 Views

The Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge landfill for cleanup wastes, known as the Environmental Management Waste Management Facility, is expected to run out of space around 2020. A proposed new landfill would be constructed adjacent to the existing facility in Bear Creek Valley. (UCOR photo)

There will be an open house Thursday evening in Oak Ridge to discuss the proposed new federal landfill to be located west of the Y-12 National Security Complex. The open house is scheduled from 5 to 7 pm this Thursday, December 8, at the Scarboro Community Center at 148 Carver Avenue in Oak Ridge. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of Energy, and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation recently signed the final Record of Decision (ROD) for the Environmental Management Disposal Facility (EMDF) project.

In its announcement of Thursday’s event, the Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management said, “We know there is a high level of interest in this important project, and we remain committed to our promise of keeping the community informed about any new developments or details.”

Thursday’s event is described as an open house poster session, and in addition to the information shared on these posters, there will be experts on hand to discuss updates and personally answer any questions attendees may have.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Kingston House fire claims 2 Dogs

A house fire in Kingston Sunday occurred just before 1pm which sent all of Kingston’s …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: