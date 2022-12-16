Della Mae Bell, Lancing

Della Mae Bell was born on February 4, 1963, and passed away on December 14, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Hazel Pat Patterson Byrge; father, Ezra Byrge; and brothers, Ricky and Jason Byrge.

Della grew up in Petros, Tennessee, and was a nurse most of her life. She also was a cheerleading coach for Wartburg for many years. Della was a Baptist from the heart.

Della is survived by daughter, Liz Coffy Buttry; husband. John; granddaughter, Emma Buttry from Rogersville, TN; son, Danny Phillips and wife, Shequoya; grandson, Tyson Phillips; and sister, Margie Hughes and kids, Crystal Shadden, Tess Burgess, and John Burgess.

She was wife of the late, Jason Byrge. Kids: Genny Byrge, Destiny Byrge Bowman, Selena Byrge, Holly Byrge, J.T. Byrge; and a host of family and friends.

The family is honoring Della’s wishes to be cremated.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bell family.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Della Mae Bell, of Lancing, please visit our flower store.

