David Cook, Memphis

David Cook, 64, of Memphis, TN, passed away on November 26, 2022. David grew up in Clinton, TN and attended Webb School of Knoxville. He graduated from Transylvania University in Kentucky and received his Doctorate of Jurisprudence from the University of Tennessee. David was a Title IV-D child support attorney for 34 years, working in this capacity for Joyce, Meredith, Flitcroft & Normand, PLLC at the time of his passing.

David had a passion for learning. He loved history, reading, music, politics, dining out, ballroom dancing, and spending time with his friends. He was a member of the Bartlett United Methodist Church and was grounded in his faith as a Christian. Although not a native Memphian, David quickly became an enthusiastic supporter of Memphis and its culture. He was a true Southern gentleman and was loved by all who knew him.

David was preceded in death by his father, G. C. Cook, Jr., and mother, Margaret Love Cooper Cook. He is survived by his aunt, Barbara Parrott, cousins, and many friends.

There will be a graveside service at Anderson Memorial Gardens in Oak Ridge, TN on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 10:30 am with a memorial service in Memphis at a later date. www.holleygamble.com

