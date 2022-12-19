Daniel Alvin Williams, Potter’s Chapel

Daniel Alvin Williams, known as “Boo” to his friends, passed away on December 17, 2022, at his home.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Audrey and Alvin Williams; brother, Walter Williams; daughter, Jessie Stringfield Welch; and grandson, Lucas Welch.

He is survived by his sisters: Becky (JC) Draper, and Juanita Lamance; daughters: Victoria Lay and son Jaden Bailey, Maureen Blevins, Ashlynn Boweuman, Havyn McBride, Kylin Boweuman, and Lacey Russell; grandsons: Jacob and Mason Welch; son-in-law, Nathan Welch; nephew, Stephan Williams; Nieces, Kathleen Hurst and Jade Draper; and special friend/brother, Zeke Potter.

The family will receive friends Monday, December 19, 2022, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg. The funeral will immediately follow, with Bro. Mitch Hawn officiating

