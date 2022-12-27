Connie Louise Nolan, 76

Connie Louise Nolan, born August 9, 1946, to Arizona McGhee Thomas, gained her heavenly angel wings on December 24, 2022. Connie’s greatest treasures are her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren was like no other and her role as “Mom-Mom” was one of her greatest. Her warm heart and beautiful smile would light up any room. She treasured her many trips to the ocean with her sister, and the stories that they can tell show how much love they shared between them. Connie was also a treasure hunter. She and her sister embarked on many trips and adventures in search of art glass such as Fenton and Viking Art Glass. Her collection, like her, is beautiful and it was something that she loved to be able to do and share with her precious sister. If you were lucky enough to know her and care for her, you would know that you had the love of one of the most spectacular people in the world. Her quick wit, her admirable love for all things, and the joy that she brought to so many will be missed. Her legacy on earth will never be forgotten and will live on through each of those who loved her.

Connie is preceded in death by her Mother Arizona McGhee Thomas, Brothers Michael Thomas, and David Thomas, Sister Alma Joan Thomas, Great Grandson Elijah Bryant.

Connie is survived by her husband of 58 years, Harlan Ray Nolan

Her Sons: Gary Nolan and wife Barbara, Michael Nolan

Daughter: Lisa Mashburn and Husband Lea

Granddaughters: Ashley Greenlee, Audrey Greenlee, and fiancé Steven

Great Granddaughter: Averi Greenlee

Great Grandson: Eziah Bryant

Sister: Rhonda West

Brothers: Tony Thomas and wife Pat, Dan Thomas

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 PM with the funeral service to follow at 7:00 PM. Friends and family will meet at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 12:30 PM and go in funeral procession to Farmer’s Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

