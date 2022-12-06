Community Invited to Attend Inaugural Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) Appreciation Day Event December 6th 

Cadets from ORHS Navy JROTC program stand ready for the presentation of colors at November’s Anderson County Veterans Appreciation Breakfast. Photo by the Oak Ridger

JROTC Programs recognized from Anderson County High School, Clinton High School, and Oak Ridge High School

Everyone is invited to attend the inaugural Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) Appreciation Day Event scheduled for Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the gym of the Clinton Community Center.

Units from Anderson County High School Navy JROTC, Clinton High School Air Force JROTC, and Oak Ridge Navy JROTC will be recognized for their dedication and outstanding support of the numerous community events where they assist and participate, such as Veterans Day Parades, Christmas Parades, Veterans Appreciation Breakfasts, community service, and numerous appearances for presentation of colors during community events throughout the year.

Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, and Roane County Executive Wade Creswell will each present a Proclamation in recognition of the JROTC programs. Units will assemble in formation in front of courthouse located at 100 North Main Street, Clinton. Following the recognition ceremony, all elected officials are invited to commemorate the inaugural event recognizing the JROTC programs with a group photo with cadets.

The Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps is a voluntary high school program of instruction, administered by the United States Department of Defense through the military departments. The program is meant to instill students with the values of citizenship, service to country, personal responsibility, and a sense of accomplishment. Anderson County’s Navy JROTC program was first established in 2001 as the first program in Anderson County, and currently is composed of 136 cadets. The Clinton High School Air Force JROTC was established in 2011, and currently is composed of 80 cadets. Oak Ridge High School Navy JROTC was established in 2017, and currently is composed of 100 cadets.

