Closings and Delays for Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Brad Jones 7 mins ago Featured, News Leave a comment 3 Views

Due to the weather and icy conditions, City of Oak Ridge offices will be on a 3-hour delay tomorrow (Tuesday, December 27, 2022) — opening at 11 a.m.

Essential employees will be required to report at their regular time.

Roane County: From Roane County Executive Wade Creswell “The Roane County Courthouse will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, December 27. Please stay off the roads until they are clear, which should be around noon tomorrow.”

City of Kingston offices will be closed on Tuesday December 27th due to continuing inclement weather. Everyone stay warm and safe !!!

Roane Alliance: Out of an abundance of caution for our staff, our office will delay opening tomorrow, December 27th, until 10:00am. Stay safe everyone!

Anderson County Courthouse will be closed tomorrow for everyone’s safety, according to County Mayor Terry Frank.

Anderson County General Session Court Division 2 will be closed tomorrow.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Hagerty, Blackburn, Governor Lee Demand Biden Administration Reverse Plan to Release ICE Detainees in Tennessee

WASHINGTON—United States Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN), along with Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Tennessee Governor …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: