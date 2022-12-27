Closings and Delays for Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Due to the weather and icy conditions, City of Oak Ridge offices will be on a 3-hour delay tomorrow (Tuesday, December 27, 2022) — opening at 11 a.m.

Essential employees will be required to report at their regular time.

Roane County: From Roane County Executive Wade Creswell “The Roane County Courthouse will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, December 27. Please stay off the roads until they are clear, which should be around noon tomorrow.”

City of Kingston offices will be closed on Tuesday December 27th due to continuing inclement weather. Everyone stay warm and safe !!!

Roane Alliance: Out of an abundance of caution for our staff, our office will delay opening tomorrow, December 27th, until 10:00am. Stay safe everyone!

Anderson County Courthouse will be closed tomorrow for everyone’s safety, according to County Mayor Terry Frank.

Anderson County General Session Court Division 2 will be closed tomorrow.

