Cleo Charlene Smith, 78

Ms. Cleo Charlene Smith, passed away peacefully at her home on December 19, 2022, at 78 years of age with her daughter, Melody L. Smith, comforting her as she passed from this life into eternity. Cleo was born March 2, 1944, in Gruetli-Laager, Tennessee. Shortly after graduating from Grundy County High School, she moved to Dayton, Ohio where she met her husband, Verdel, and started a family. In June 1973, she and Verdel moved back to Tennessee residing in Ten Mile with their four children: Martin, Robin, Melody, and Brian. She later moved to Harriman where she resided with various children and grandchildren throughout her remaining life.



During Cleo’s life, she touched many people’s lives and devoted herself to family and the selfless service to others. As a daughter, she honored her parents, as a sister, she stood by her siblings, as a wife and parent, she supported her husband in raising and providing for their family. She never hesitated to help her children and grandchildren. Her caring nature served the greater Roane County community for more than twenty years—first as a Licensed Practical Nurse, then she completed her Associate Degree from Roane State Community College and obtained her Registered Nurse credential.



Cleo, a very giving person, loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Family and friends loved her alike and she beamed at visits from those she held dear. Cleo is preceded in death by her daughter, Robin L. Hicks, the father of her children, Verdel Smith, and youngest son, Brian V. Smith. Losses of those she loved throughout the years saddened her, but ultimately drew her closer to the Lord.



As her health declined and it was impractical to attend church in person, she maintained close friendship and counsel with her pastor, Reverend Donnie Hill. She took great comfort in the Lord’s promise of life renewed, joyous reunion with Christ’s followers, and cessation of pain and sorrow. She is survived by her son, Martin (Kerry) Smith, her daughter, Melody L. Smith, her sisters Shirleen (Denver) Bryson, Lenda Mae (Larry) Clark, and twin brother, Leo Reeves. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Her departure saddens us, but we celebrate her life and rejoice in the time we had with her, and have firm trust in the hope of blessed reunion with her in the fulfillment of God’s promise to his chosen children.



The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM with Reverend Donnie Hill officiating. Graveside services in Piney Grove Cemetery will immediately follow the funeral.



Memorial donations may be given in memory of Cleo to the American Heart Association, 4708 Papermill Drive, Knoxville, TN 37909, the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Miami, FL 33134, or the charity of your choosing.



Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Ms. Cleo Charlene Smith during this difficult time.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Cleo Charlene Smith, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

