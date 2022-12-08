Claude Gene McCuiston, Clinton

Claude Gene McCuiston of Clinton, Tennessee passed away at his home peacefully surrounded by his family on December 7, 2022. Claude was born on October 18. 1944.

Preceded in death by his father Wade McCuiston, mother Ophelia McCuiston Ault Miller, Arthur Ault (stepfather), George Miller Sr., sister Iva Joe, brothers Cecil and Howard McCuiston, step brothers Dickie Ault, and George Miller Jr, Grandmother Ester Parsley.

Claude leaves behind wife Susie, daughters Susan Lewis Saine (Heith) and Heather Mahoney (Ryan), brother Bill McCuiston (Peggy) Grand Children Kailey Lewis, Caden Saine, Colby Lewis, Abigail Mahoney, Natalie Mahoney, and Cooper Saine & many friends and family.

Claude had a love for life. Loving husband of 52 years, wonderful father, & grandfather to six grandchildren. His friends called him Mackie and he was always referred to as “good ole Claude.” He was an avid golfer, reader, Fox News watcher, Don Williams listener, and longtime member of First Baptist Church of Clinton. Claude was a proud marine who loved to show his American Pride. Graduate of Clinton High School and retired from ORNL and K-25 after 30 years, he also had Claude McCuiston roofing company for over 20 years.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Saturday, December 10, 2022, with the service to follow at Holley Gamble Funeral Home Clinton, Tennessee. Claude’s burial will be held on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Grandview Memorial Gardens Clinton, Tennessee with full military honors presented by Campbell County Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to Tunnel to Towers foundation T2T.org or First Baptist Church Life Center.

Pallbearers: Colby Lewis, Caden Saine, Cooper Saine, Ryan Mahoney, Heith Saine, Garry Whitley, Tom Marshall, and Frank Hammerling

www.holleygamble.com

