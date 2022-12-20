City announces 2022 holiday closures and schedule changes

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Dec. 20, 2022) – All City of Oak Ridge administrative offices, including City Court, will be closed on Friday, December 23 through Monday, December 26 in observance of Christmas.

City offices and City Court will also be closed on Monday, January 2, 2023, for New Year’s Day. Offices reopen and court continues as normal beginning Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

Additional closures and adjustments to City services and facilities are listed below:

Animal Shelter:Closed Dec. 24
Oak Ridge Public Library:(incl. bookdrop) Closed Dec. 23-26 Closed Dec. 31-Jan. 2 *See more below for additional changes at ORPL due to renovations  
Civic Center: (incl. indoor pool)Closed Dec. 23-30 Open Dec. 31; Closed Jan. 2 *Indoor pool closed for resurfacing until late January
Senior Center & Scarboro Community Center:Closed Dec. 23-26 Closed Dec. 31 – Jan. 2
Centennial Golf Course:Closed Dec. 24-25
Waste Connections Convenience Center:Close at 1 p.m. on Dec. 24 Closed Dec. 25-27

Household trash and recycling pickup will occur as scheduled the week of Christmas, on New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31, 2022) and New Year’s Day (Jan. 1, 2023). For questions, contact Waste Connections of Tennessee at (865) 482-3656 or visit www.WasteConnectionsTN.com.

The Centennial Golf Course will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday (weather permitting) through December. In January and February, golf course hours will change to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Oak Ridge Public Library is currently undergoing renovations and will be offering curbside service from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the following days: Dec. 21, 22, 27, 28, 29, and 30. For more information, visit ORPL.org or click here, or call the library at (865) 425-3455.

Police and Fire services will continue to operate as normal. Emergencies can be reported by calling 911. The non-emergency line is (865) 425-4399.

Customers can continue to make utility payments online at https://customerservice.oakridgetn.gov/ or by phone 24/7 by calling (833) 268-4341 (6-digit account number required). Customers are also welcomed to use the overnight drop box located in the parking lot at 200 S. Tulane Avenue or payments can be mailed to P.O. Box 1, Oak Ridge, TN 37831.

For more information, visit OakRidgeTN.gov or call the City Manager’s office at (865) 425-3550.

