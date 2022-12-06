Cindy Voyles Cook, Harriman

Mrs. Cindy Voyles Cook, age 62, of Harriman, passed away at the River Grove Health and Rehabilitation Center in Loudon on November 29, 2022. Whether it was going to the lake or camping, or even just reading a good book, Cindy found enjoyment in life. More than these things, Cindy loved her family, especially her grandkids.

She was preceded in death by her father: Dallas Voyles

And her mother: Shirley Smith

She is survived by her husband: Daryl Cook

One son: Tim (Sarah) Cook

One daughter: Samantha Manis and Dustin Webb

One stepson: Derek Cook

Two brothers: Greg (Benita) Voyles and Terry Voyles

Four grandkids: Madison Hammock, Payton Cook, Emmersyn Cook, and Analynn Cook.

And a host of other nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 7, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 PM with Bro. Bill Daugherty officiating. Graveside services will follow in Little Emory Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Cindy Voyles Cook.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Cynthia (Voyles) Cook, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

