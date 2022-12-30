Charles J. Brewer, Oliver Springs

Charles J. Brewer, age 59 of Oliver Springs passed away at his home on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.
The family will receive friends on Monday, January 2, 2023, from 12-1:00 pm at Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation, 51 Edmonds Drive, Oliver Springs, Tn.
The memorial service will begin at 1:00 pm. with Bro. Greg Shoffner officiating along with family and friends.
The full obit will be posted as soon as it is available.
