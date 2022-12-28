Charles Edward Neel, Oliver Springs

Charles Edward Neel, age 78 of Oliver Springs passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center. He was a member of Batley Baptist Church and was retired from Armstrong as a tire builder. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a very social guy who never met a stranger.

He enjoyed watching old western movies, traveling, watching and feeding birds, and loved Tennessee and Oliver Springs sports. He considered his grandchildren his best friends!

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Mary (Smith) Neel;

Wife, Brenda; father and mother-in-law, Clyde and Dorothy Kidwell; brother, Bob and three sisters-in-law.

He is survived by his two daughters, Leslie Yarborough of Crestview, Fla, and Diana (Glen) Haney of Oliver Springs;

Grandchildren, Gabrielle Yarborough, Kaylen (Dylan) Wadsworth, Breanne Girvan,

Jordan and Madilyn Haney;

Great-grandchild, Sawyer Wadsworth; And a host of nieces, nephews, and good friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 31, 2022, from 1-2:00 pm followed by a Celebration of Life service at 2:00 officiated by Bro. Luke Kidwell.

To leave a note for Edward’s family or to share a memory, please sign our online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

