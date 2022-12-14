Charles “Chuck” Lowery, Harriman

Mr. Charles “Chuck” Lowery, 91, of Harriman, passed away on December 10, 2022, at Victorian Square Assisted Living in Rockwood. He was an Army veteran serving during the Korean Conflict. Chuck retired from Y-12 in Oak Ridge.

He is preceded in death by his wife: Goldie York Lowery

Parents: James Elmer and Fairl Bice Lowery.

Five brothers: Robert O. Lowery, Delma O. Lowery, Raymon Lowery, Leon Lowery, and Hurman “Hump” Lowery.

He is survived by his 2 sons & daughter-in-law: Maurice & Bonnie Lowery and Marcell Lowery.

Brother & sisters-in-law: Bennie and Paula Lowery of Dallas, Texas, Edna Lee Lowery of Kingston, and Jackie Lowery of Hixon.

Three grandchildren: Talisha Lowery Ferrell of Rockwood, Myron Lowery of Houston, Texas, and Marcus Lowery also of Knoxville.

Five great-grandchildren: Carson and Camden Oran, and Kinley Ferrell all of Rockwood, and Celeste Lowery and Oliver Lowery of Texas.

Along with many nieces and nephews.

The family and friends will meet Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 12:00 noon in Harriman Municipal Plaza, on the second floor, in the Gates Hall Event Center for a Time of Remembrance.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mr. Charles “Chuck” Lowery.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Charles Elmer “Chuck” Lowery, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

