Cathy Ragsdale Johnson, Oak Ridge

Cathy Ragsdale Johnson, age 63 of Oak Ridge, TN. passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge, TN. Cathy was the daughter of the late Charles William and Willie Ragsdale. Cathy was a devoted member and enjoyed attending at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Oliver Springs, TN. She enjoyed cooking, taking care of her beloved parents in their time of need, she also enjoyed spending time with animals.

She is survived by her very special friend and partner Terry Gallaher of Oak Ridge, TN. Sons, James Singleton of Maryland and David Johnson of IA, her brother Charles Ragsdale Jr. and wife Melinda of Clinton, TN. Sisters, Jean Isaacs and husband Troy of Oak Ridge and Joyce Thompson of Maryland, grandchildren Jeremiah and Jeremy of IA. She also left behind several nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be conducted at 1 pm Monday, December 12, 2022, at Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton, TN.

Jones Mortuary, LLC of Clinton, TN. is serving the family of Cathy Ragsdale Johnson.

