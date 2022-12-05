Carol Goddard, Waynesboro, GA

Carol Goddard, age 58 of Waynesboro, Georgia passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Goddard; parents, Harold Whyel Jr. and Betty Whyel; niece, Amanda Gibson.

Survivors include her children, Shannon Prickett and husband Michael of Waynesboro, GA, Dean Goddard and wife Patty of Valdosta, GA, Kandice Banks and husband Cliff of Jackson, SC; sisters, Delphia Hughes, Wanda Shank, and Paulette Corob; brothers, Harold Whyel, Kenny Whyel, and Charles Whyel; 7 grandchildren, Parker, Preston, Robert, Macie, Landon, Jackson, and Jason; special brother-in-law, Glen Goddard; several nieces and nephews. 

Visitation will be from 12-2 pm on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. A graveside will immediately follow at Goddard Cemetery in Petros. 

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Goddard family.

