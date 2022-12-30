Carl Joseph Malenovsky, Harriman

Carl Joseph Malenovsky age 80 of Harriman, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Roane Medical Center. He was a veteran of the United States Army and retired from Tennessee Valley Authority after working at the Kingston and Bull Run Steam Plants for over 35 years. Carl enjoyed the outdoors and traveling. He is preceded in death by his wife Donna Malenovsky and a host of brothers and sisters
Survived by
Sons Tracy Malenovsky
Stacy Malenovsky and wife Tisha
Granddaughter Skyler Malenovsky
Sister Julia Seymore
Brother Eddie Malenovsky
And many nieces, nephews, and extended family members
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 5, 2023, at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. Burial will take place in Palko Cemetery on Friday, January 6, 2023, at 2 p.m. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman serving the Malenovsky Family.
