Calvin “Ham” Eskridge, Rockwood

Mr. Calvin “Ham” Eskridge, age 80 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 9, 2022, at the UT Medical Center in Knoxville. He was born on September 24, 1942, in the Emory Gap community of Harriman.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 12:00-1:45 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Masonic service will begin at 1:45, with a funeral service to follow at 2:00. Graveside and interment services will be held on Monday, December 19, 2022, in the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Knoxville, TN. A complete obituary will be published once it is finalized.

