Bobby Utley, Clinton

Bobby Utley, age 82, of Clinton passed away Monday, December 5, 2022, at Tennova Turkey Creek. Bob was born September 23, 1940, in Lake City, Tennessee to the late Raymond and Pauline Utley. He was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church. Bob was an avid outdoorsman that loved farming and gardening. Bob loved big. His greatest loves on earth were his wife, and two children, and his pride and joy were his 4 grandchildren and Papa’s two buddies, Bella and Bentley. Most of all, he loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 57 years, Sue Vandergriff Utley of Clinton; daughter, Karen Arowood & husband Bob of Clinton and their son, Reid; son, Brad Utley & girlfriend BJ Amburgey and Brad’s children, Carson Utley, Camryn Utley, and Carter Utley all of Clinton; brothers, Roy Utley & wife Sue of Clinton, Carl Utley & wife Betty of Clinton, and Chuck Utley & wife Theresa of Clinton; sisters, Shirley Wells of Claxton, Brenda Gray & husband Lonnie of Clinton, and Pat Gray & husband Ronnie of Clinton; several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Friday, December 9, 2022, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His funeral service will follow in the chapel with Pastor Clayton Duncan and Pastor Clarence Duncan officiating. His graveside will be 11:00 am, Saturday at Grandview Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

