Beulah L. Moore, Harriman

Beulah L. Moore age 85 of Harriman, Tennessee passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Roane Medical Center. Beulah was the last surviving charter member of Riverview Baptist Church. She retired from Harriman Hosiery Mill.

Preceded in death by her husband Reverend William J. Moore, son James Moore and daughter Carolyn Miles.

Survived by sisters: Pauline Evans of Kingston and Mary Parks of Rockwood

daughter-in-law Teresa Moore of Windsor, South Carolina

son-in-law Paul H. Miles of Kingston

Visitation is from 11:00 a.m. until noon Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston. Graveside Service to follow at 12:30 in Piney Grove Cemetery with Reverend Chris Gilmore officiating. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Moore Family.

