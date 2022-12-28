Bettye Carlyne Patterson, Knoxville

Bettye Carlyne Patterson, age 89, a resident of Knoxville, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 26, 2022.

Mrs. Patterson was born on July 19, 1933, in Chattanooga, TN. Bettye moved to Oak Ridge in 1944 and has continued to live in this area. She was a bookkeeper at J.C. Penney’s from 1955 until her retirement in 1995. Bettye was a faithful Christian and a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading, cooking, and square dancing.

Mrs. Patterson is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Charles Meredith Patterson; parents, Carl McKinley Neal and Alice Neal; brothers, Harold Glenn Neal and Ernest McKinley Neal; sister, Laura Evelyne Hensley.

She is survived by her daughters, Donna Presley and her husband Ronnie, Kathy Rowley and her husband Chris; granddaughters, Tammy Gann and her husband Steve, Paige Presley; three great-grandchildren, Hayley, Taylor, and Rylee Gann; brother, Marvin Neal and his wife Julie; sister, Alice Bunch and her husband Jay; sister-in-law, Sue Daniels and husband Herman; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members, and special friends.

Visitation will be from 10-11 am on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 11 am with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating. Burial will follow at Anderson Memorial Gardens.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is serving the Patterson family.

