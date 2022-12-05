Ben C. Ridenour, Andersonville

Ben C. Ridenour, age 80, of Andersonville went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center. Ben was born December 10, 1941, in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Harrison and Goldie Ridenour. He was a member and deacon of Victory Baptist Church. For many years he was the meat supervisor at Smith and Woods Company in Maynardville, TN, and also was the meat manager at Piggly Wiggly grocery store in Clinton. Throughout his life, he was an avid outdoorsman that loved gardening, hunting, fishing, farming, and going to church. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Mayo Ridenour, HH Ridenour, and Jimmy Ridenour; sisters, Lois Lawson, Georgie Lee Conley, Dorothy Keeton, Callie Seiber, Mary Jo Hatmaker.

He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Sandra Ridenour of Andersonville; daughter, Kimberly Whited & husband Greg of Heiskell, and their children, Hannah Wolfenbarger & husband Seth; son, Ben Ridenour, Jr. of Andersonville and his sons, Cameron Ridenour and Cody Ridenour; daughter, Melissa Adkins of Andersonville and her daughter, Kailey Adkins & fiancé Tyler Muncey and Kailey’s father, Chester; twin brother, Bill Ridenour & wife Betty of Friendsville; brother, Larry Ridenour & wife Brenda of Andersonville; sister, Iva Ray Keeton of Dayton, OH; special friend of the family, Teresa Ridenour; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His funeral service will immediately follow in the chapel with nephew Rev. David Seiber and Matt Harless officiating. His graveside will be 11:00 am, Thursday at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

