Barbara Ruth Sisson, Oak Ridge

Barbara Ruth Sisson, 69 of Oak Ridge passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022. She began a career with Kroger in 1986 and retired from the Oak Ridge store after 30 years of employment, making many friends throughout the company as well as with customers. She enjoyed sewing and crafts and spending time with her son Mycle and her dog Beau.

Barbara is preceded in death by her parents Bobby and Mary Ann McMeans:

Son Marshall McConehey:

Husband Jeff Sisson:

Brother Charles McMeans:

Survived by her son Mycle McConehey of Oak Ridge.

Her grandchildren William Marshall McConehey and Diana McConehey of Rhode Island.

Sister Elizabeth Murray of Oak Ridge:

Best Friend Linn Cole and Jeff Warwick of Knoxville:

Brother and sister-in-laws Reggie & Connie, Mylissa and Ray along with Danny.

Numerous nieces, nephews, and many friends

Cremation was chosen and a Celebration of life with be scheduled at a later date.

