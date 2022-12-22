Barbara Deal Pemberton, Harriman

Mrs. Barbara Deal Pemberton, age 73, a resident of Harriman, Tennessee, formerly of Dickson, Tennessee, and Texas, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee. She was born on January 17, 1949, in Dickson, Tennessee. Mrs. Pemberton was a member of The Grove Church in Kingston, Tennessee, and was a retired Administrative Executive with the Standard Register in Texas with many years of service. She loved photography and most of all, her grandkids. Barbara worked hard to overcome many difficulties in her life, including being a cancer survivor.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo Deal and Alene Deal Craig; stepfather, Earl Craig; brothers, David Deal and Larry

Deal; and brother-in-law, Allen Curneal.

Survivors include:

Sons and daughters-in-law: David Pemberton (Vicki) of Harriman, TN

Andrew “Drew” Pemberton (Melissa) of Arlington, TX

10 Grandchildren

4 Great Grandchildren

Sisters & Brother-in-law: Wanda Barclay (Bruce) of Stevensville, MI

Retta Curneal of Coloma, MI

2 Nephews

1 Niece

And several cousins, many other relatives, and friends.

Family and friends will meet on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. in the Cedar Grove Cemetery; 407 Old Johnson Valley Road; Kingston, TN 37763 for Graveside services and interment with Pastor Tyler Brown officiating. A celebration of Barbara’s life will be planned at the Grove Church and announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to The Grove Church; 2150 Kingston Highway; Kingston, TN 37763. An online register is available at www.evansmortuay.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Barbara Deal Pemberton.

