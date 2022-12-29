Angela Rena Kinney, Rockwood

Mrs. Angela Rena Kinney, age 53, of Rockwood, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022. She loved a good crossword puzzle and she even loved to color. Angela’s love for her family was evident by all who knew her, and that same love was given right back to her by her family. Angela was loved immensely and will be missed.

She was preceded in death by her father: Billy Jack Turpin Sr.

One brother: Billy Jack Turpin Jr.

Her grandparents

And several aunts and uncles

She is survived by her daughter: Samantha Organek

One son: Ricky Kinney and his wife Heather

Her mother: Barbara Porter

Five grandchildren: Preston, Josiah, and Ashton Kinney, Cooper and Sawyer Organek

Her boyfriend: Ronald Reihl

And a host of other family, friends, and loved ones.

The service arrangements will remain private.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Angela Rena Kinney during this difficult time. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Angela Rena (Turpin) Kinney

