Allen Christopher Overholt, Clinton

Allen Christopher Overholt, age 49 of Clinton, Tn. passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at his residence following a period of declining health. Allen was born on August 18, 1973, in Trenton, Michigan, and worked in landscaping.

He is survived by his mother, Toni Cook Knierim of Clinton, Tn., sons Christopher and Ryan Overholt; brothers, James Overholt, Dewey Overholt, and Eric Overholt; aunts and uncles, Tom and Dawn Booth, Christine Booth, Eric John Cook, Terry Barton, Carol, and Kenny Jones, and other relatives and friends.

The family will gather for a graveside service at 3 p.m. on Friday, December 2, 2022 at the Glen Foust Cemetery in Rocky Top, Tn.

Jones Mortuary, LLC in Clinton, Tn. is serving the family of Allen Christopher Overholt.

