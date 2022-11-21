Yalonda Moore, 57

Yalonda Moore, age 57 won her race on November 19, 2022, at her home and is now in heaven with Jesus. Yalonda passed away surrounded by loved ones. Yalonda left behind many who loved her and will mourn her passing but are also rejoicing because Yalonda is no longer suffering. Yalonda touched the lives of all she came in contact with. Yalonda enjoyed eating out, going to the lake, and feeding John the donkey. Yalonda had a carefree spirit about her and when she loved, she loved deeply.

Yalonda enjoyed her friends and loved ones. Yalonda enjoyed life and loved unconditionally. She taught those around her to love unconditionally. She enjoyed laughing and pranking those around her. Yalonda was a part of Emory Valley Center for many years.

We would like to thank Amedisys Hospice Care for the love and compassion you have shown while Yalonda was in your care.

Yalonda’s loved ones will receive friends on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, from 12-1 PM. The funeral service will follow at 1 PM with Rev. Stanley Hawkins officiating. The graveside service will follow immediately after at 2 PM at Anderson Memorial Gardens.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Yalonda Denise Moore, please visit our floral store.

