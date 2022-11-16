William Isaiah Dewayne “Twinky” Baker, 25

William Isaiah Dewayne “Twinky” Baker, age 25, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday morning, November 6, 2022. Isaiah was born on his Nana’s birthday, March 28, 1997, in Oak Ridge to Lakeisha Renfro & Aaron Baker. He graduated from Oak Ridge High School and worked in construction. He most enjoyed working and being outside. Isaiah played 7 on 7 football as a member of the High Rollers and loved fishing, camping, spending time with his family and friends, and going on adventures. Isaiah’s most recent adventure was preparing for the birth of his son, William Azavion Clyde Baker, that he fathered with his soon-to-be wife, Kaylonnah Lynch. Isaiah was so excited and proud of the family they were becoming. Isaiah was the best big brother and took on great responsibility for his siblings.

Isaiah was preceded in death by grandparents, Karen jean Renfro-Hastings, William “Pap” Lawrence Renfro, and Michael “Grupp” Baker; great grandmothers, Margaret Ann Barton and Kimberly Sheree; and special friend, Brian Wisman.

Survivors include mother, Lakeisha Renfro; father, Aaron Baker; fiancé, Kaylonnah Lynch; grandmother, Patricia Baker; great grandfather, John L. Barton, Jr.; siblings, William Michael Renfro, Navaeh Elizabeth Renfro, and Willliam Elijah Renfro; aunt & uncles, Joann & Larry Ogle, Patricia & Steve Miller, Amy & Matthew Preuss, Derek & Liz Baker, Shane Renfro, and Liana Jones-Renfro; niece, May’lehni Maude Wells; nephew, Ayden Michael Renfro; several cousins; and many other adored friends, relatives, and loved ones.

The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Friday, November 18, 2022, at Weatherford Mortuary. A celebration of Isaiah’s life will follow at Isaiah’s mother’s house in Knoxville. Online condolences and donations may be made at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of William, please visit our floral store.

If you would like to make a donation in memory of William Isaiah Dewayne Baker, please visit the Tribute Fund.

