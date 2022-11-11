William Charles Ward Sr, 100

William Charles Ward Sr. age 100, went to be with his lord and savior on November 8, 2022. He was thirteen days shy of his 101st birthday.

William was born on November 21, 1921, in Andalusia, Alabama to his mother and father; Foman Ward and Martha Bass Ward. William fought in World War II, The Battel of The Coral Sea, Battle of Midway, and is a Pearl Harbor Veteran.

William was ordained as a Baptist minister at Blowing Springs Baptist Church in Clinton, TN. on January 29, 1961. He pastored and preached at numerous churches and was a loyal member of the Evangelist team. William never failed to show others his love for the lord and to share the word of God with them.

In addition to his parents William is also preceded in death by the love of his life and wife Lela Jane Murray Ward, daughter Betty Jane Ward Adkins, his brothers; Harvey Clinton Ward, Deleon Edward Ward, and Jesse Ward, his sister Anna Faye Ward Freddericks.

William is survived by Son in law Johnny Adkins of Sevierville, TN, son, William Charles Ward Jr. (Billy) and wife Brenda of Athens, Al. Daughter Mary Ann Ward Stuart, and husband Allen of Essex, IA. Daughter Shirley Marie Ward Coffman and husband Jeff of Maynardville, TN. 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Also, he leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Special friends Shane and Whitney Matchett of Andersonville, TN. Louise Wright of Maryland and Jean Russell of Clinton, TN.

The family will receive friends from 10 am to 12 pm with a celebration of life to follow at 12pm in William’s memory on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Covenant Life Church in Clinton, TN. Pastor Randy Hawk of Clinton, TN will be officiating, Pastor Mike McVay of Laurel Hill, FL. And Pastor Johnny Rhea of Clinton, TN will officiate the graveside service.

The Family would like to extend an invitation to all veterans in Anderson County and surrounding counties, as well as anyone else who would like to come and help us honor his legacy.

Interment services will be conducted on November 12, 2022, following the celebration of life at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Oak Ridge, TN.

Pallbearers: Greg Coffman, Joshua Coffman, Jeffrey Stuart, David Ward, William C. Ward III (Lil Bill), Shane Matchette, Morgan Johnson, and Bobby Elliott. Honorary Pallbearers: Darlene Hawk, Sarah Bird, Diane Whittaker, Amber Hicks, Kim Minski, Donna Roach, and Dana Durphee.

Jones Mortuary, LLC Clinton, TN. is serving the Family of William Charles Ward Sr.

