Whitney Pendergrass, Harriman

Whitney Pendergrass age 54 of Harriman passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at the Roane Medical Center. Preceded in death by her mother Mattie H. Gallaher Pendergrass, father Albert Pendergrass, sister Althea Pendergrass, brother Stephen Reynolds.
She is survived by sisters and brothers
Rosie Johnson of Oak Ridge TN
Margaret Overton of Middletown Connecticut
Doris “Clifton” Carr of Kingston Tn
Faye “Ray” Maddox of Powell TN
Alvin Pendergrass of Spring City
Marc Pendergrass of Harriman
Elaine Pendergrass of Powell
Hobert Pendergrass and Sarah, of Lebanon, TN
Charlotte Pendergrass of Oak Ridge
Ethel “Marquis” Pendergrass Smith of Harriman
Brian “Teresa” Pendergrass of Rockwood
Lisa Wilkerson of Oak Ridge
Michael Reynolds of Kingston
Aunts Linda Hawkins of Kingston
Wanda Wilkerson of Athens, TN
A host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members
Devoted nieces and nephews Tia, Jamiah, Da’Nea, Lavelle, Yisha
Special nephew X’Zarvion (Poodie)
Devoted special friends Christine Pankey, the Michael Dunn Center, and Dr. John Belitz
The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:30 pm Friday, November 11, 2022, at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman with the services to follow at 1:30 pm. Interment in Roane Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman in serving the Pendergrass Family.
To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Whitney Ann Pendergrass please visit our Sympathy Store.