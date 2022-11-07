Whitney Pendergrass, Harriman

Whitney Pendergrass age 54 of Harriman passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at the Roane Medical Center. Preceded in death by her mother Mattie H. Gallaher Pendergrass, father Albert Pendergrass, sister Althea Pendergrass, brother Stephen Reynolds.

She is survived by sisters and brothers

Rosie Johnson of Oak Ridge TN

Margaret Overton of Middletown Connecticut

Doris “Clifton” Carr of Kingston Tn

Faye “Ray” Maddox of Powell TN

Alvin Pendergrass of Spring City

Marc Pendergrass of Harriman

Elaine Pendergrass of Powell

Hobert Pendergrass and Sarah, of Lebanon, TN

Charlotte Pendergrass of Oak Ridge

Ethel “Marquis” Pendergrass Smith of Harriman

Brian “Teresa” Pendergrass of Rockwood

Lisa Wilkerson of Oak Ridge

Michael Reynolds of Kingston

Aunts Linda Hawkins of Kingston

Wanda Wilkerson of Athens, TN

A host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members

Devoted nieces and nephews Tia, Jamiah, Da’Nea, Lavelle, Yisha

Special nephew X’Zarvion (Poodie)

Devoted special friends Christine Pankey, the Michael Dunn Center, and Dr. John Belitz

The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:30 pm Friday, November 11, 2022, at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman with the services to follow at 1:30 pm. Interment in Roane Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman in serving the Pendergrass Family.

