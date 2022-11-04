UT Foundation Board of Directors to Meet in Knoxville on Nov. 11 

Friday, November 4, 2022

KNOXVILLE – The board of directors and officers of the University of Tennessee Foundation will meet in Knoxville at the Hilton Downtown (501 West Church Ave.) on Friday, Nov. 11. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. EST.



Informational agenda items include:

University president’s report

Committee reports Executive Audit and Finance Directorship Real Estate

Connect UT overview

Foundation president’s report

Action agenda items include:

Approval of FY 2023 final budget

Updated Directorship committee charter

Proposed bylaws revision

The Foundation’s mission is to raise financial, public and political support for the University of Tennessee. A nonprofit corporation, the Foundation helps meet the needs of the University by augmenting state and institutional funds, and enriching the lives of students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends.



For more information about the UT Foundation, visit www.utfi.org.



Anyone with a disability who wishes to attend this meeting may contact the individual listed below to request auxiliary aids or services needed to facilitate attendance. Contact may be made by email or by telephone and should be received no later than 5 p.m. EST, Tuesday, November 8.



UT Foundation distributes this notice as part of its compliance with the adequate public notice requirement of state open meetings law.

