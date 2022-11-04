UT Foundation Board of Directors to Meet in Knoxville on Nov. 11 

Brad Jones 12 hours ago News Leave a comment 4 Views

Friday, November 4, 2022

KNOXVILLE – The board of directors and officers of the University of Tennessee Foundation will meet in Knoxville at the Hilton Downtown (501 West Church Ave.) on Friday, Nov. 11. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. EST.

Informational agenda items include:

  • University president’s report
  • Committee reports
    • Executive
    • Audit and Finance
    • Directorship
    • Real Estate
  • Connect UT overview
  • Foundation president’s report

Action agenda items include:

  • Approval of FY 2023 final budget
  • Updated Directorship committee charter
  • Proposed bylaws revision

The Foundation’s mission is to raise financial, public and political support for the University of Tennessee. A nonprofit corporation, the Foundation helps meet the needs of the University by augmenting state and institutional funds, and enriching the lives of students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends.

For more information about the UT Foundation, visit www.utfi.org.

Anyone with a disability who wishes to attend this meeting may contact the individual listed below to request auxiliary aids or services needed to facilitate attendance. Contact may be made by email or by telephone and should be received no later than 5 p.m. EST, Tuesday, November 8.

UT Foundation distributes this notice as part of its compliance with the adequate public notice requirement of state open meetings law.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Veterans Day ceremony at Roane State set for Nov. 11

Military combat veteran and Roane State instructor Bruce Cantrell will be the keynote speaker on …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: