UT Foundation Board of Directors to Meet in Knoxville on Nov. 11 

KNOXVILLE – The board of directors and officers of the University of Tennessee Foundation will meet in Knoxville at the Hilton Downtown (501 West Church Ave.) on Friday, Nov. 11. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. EST.
Informational agenda items include:
- University president’s report
- Committee reports
- Executive
- Audit and Finance
- Directorship
- Real Estate
- Connect UT overview
- Foundation president’s report
Action agenda items include:
- Approval of FY 2023 final budget
- Updated Directorship committee charter
- Proposed bylaws revision
The Foundation’s mission is to raise financial, public and political support for the University of Tennessee. A nonprofit corporation, the Foundation helps meet the needs of the University by augmenting state and institutional funds, and enriching the lives of students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends.
For more information about the UT Foundation, visit www.utfi.org.
Anyone with a disability who wishes to attend this meeting may contact the individual listed below to request auxiliary aids or services needed to facilitate attendance. Contact may be made by email or by telephone and should be received no later than 5 p.m. EST, Tuesday, November 8.
