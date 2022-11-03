TSSAA announces 2022 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football semifinalists

Three finalists in each category to be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 22

November 3, 2022

The Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be presented to the top football players in nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The top kicker in the state will be recognized with a Mr. Football Award, regardless of classification.

Five semifinalists are announced in this release for each classification and the Kicker of the Year category. There are six classifications in Division I and three in Division II. The three finalists for each award will be unveiled by Mike Keith and Titans head coach Mike Vrabel at 8pm ET/7pm CT on Tuesday, November 22. The announcement will be streamed on the Tennessee Titans website and the Titans social/digital channels. The three finalists for each award will be the ones invited to attend the awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium, where the winner of each award will be announced.

A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2022 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.

“We are very excited and appreciative about being involved with the Tennessee Titans for the 16th consecutive year,” stated Mark Reeves, Executive Director of the TSSAA. “They have helped make the recognition of these 50 student-athletes, their families, and schools possible. The sponsorship of the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards and numerous contributions to high schools across the state since the team moved to Tennessee have meant a great deal to the member schools of the TSSAA.”

This is the 38th year that the Mr. Football Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school football players. A Mr. Football trophy will be presented to the winners of each category. A Mr. Football plaque will be presented to the other two finalists in each category. The other semi-finalists will each receive a certificate.

Mike Keith, play-by-play voice of the Tennessee Titans, will emcee the awards presentation. A live videostream of the awards will be provided on the Titans website.

2022 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Semifinalists

DIVISION I, CLASS 1A
Kumaro Brown, MASE
Jackson Cassidy, McKenzie
Sam Driggers, Peabody
Isaiah Thomison, Fayetteville
Kamden Wellington, South Pittsburg

DIVISION I, CLASS 2A
Mason Bowman, Monterey
Jacquan Davis, Fairley
Quincy Hamilton, Westview
Joshua Jackson, Tyner
Zech Prince, East Robertson

DIVISION I, CLASS 3A
Jamarion Dowell, Covington
Easton Elliott, Waverly
Jordan Harris, Alcoa
Mark Joseph, Sheffield
Lance Williams, Alcoa

DIVISION I, CLASS 4A
Gabe Borders, Macon County
Juandrick Bullard, East Hamilton
Marcellus Jackson, Fulton
Walker Martinez, Anderson County
Jamari Person, Haywood

DIVISION I, CLASS 5A
De’Sean Bishop, Karns
Malaki Dowell, White County
Brayden Latham, Knoxville West
Jordyn Potts, Powell
Braxton Sharp, Munford

DIVISION I, CLASS 6A
Justin Brown, Blackman
Arion Carter, Smyrna
Kade Hewitt, Oakland
Jack Risner, Blackman
Noah Vaughn, Maryville

DIVISION II, CLASS A
Jared Curtis, Nashville Christian
Kevin Finch, USJ
Ashton Jones, DCA
D.J. Merriweather, Clarksville Academy
Garrett Weekly, Friendship Christian

DIVISION II, CLASS AA
Kaleb Beasley, Lipscomb Academy
Orlando “Boo” Carter, Chattanooga Christian
Brock Glenn, Lausanne
Charlie Robinson, Knoxville Webb
Maureice “Junior” Sherrill, Lipscomb Academy

DIVISION II, CLASS AAA
Max Carroll, Briarcrest
Gabe Fisher, MBA
Carson Gentle, McCallie
Caleb Hampton, Baylor
Marcel Reed, MBA

KICKER OF THE YEAR
Max Gilbert, Lausanne
Oziel Hernandez, Germantown
Reese Keeney, Farragut
Ben Shrewsbury, Daniel Boone
Jacob Taylor, Oakland

