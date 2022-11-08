Trinity Samantha Lafromboise Bean, Rocky Top

Trinity Samantha Lafromboise Bean, age 18 of Rocky Top, TN passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at her home. Trinity was a mother of two children who meant the world to her. She also had a very close relationship with her grandmother Betty Bean.

Trinity is preceded in death by her father Kenneth Bean Jr., mother Melissa Loving, and her Grandfather Rev. Kenneth Bean.

Trinity is survived by her loving children and family; Josiah (JoJo) Lafromboise and Addison (Addie) Lafromboise her grandmother’s Betty Bean of Rocky Top TN and Fran Loving of Clinton, TN. She is also survived by her half-brother Tristan Loving; her Aunt Janet and Uncle Denny Enix of Caryville, TN; Aunt Alishia Jones of Jacksboro, TN; her cousins Rubi Rosas, Omar Rosas, Julio Rosas, Natesha Steakley, Savannah Izquierdo, Michael Izquierdo, Miguel Izquierdo, Joshua McCoy, Jamie Szczygiel, and James Izquierdo.

The Bean family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, from 12 pm until 1 pm with a Celebration of life following at 1 pm in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN with Rev. Cody Dykes officiating.

Interment services will be conducted on November 9, 2022, after the Celebration of Life, at Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton, TN.

Jones Mortuary, LLC of Clinton, TN. is serving the family of Trinity Samantha Lafromboise Bean.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Trinity Samantha Bean, please visit our flower store.

