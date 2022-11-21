Tonya Michelle Felts, Oak Ridge

Tonya Michelle Felts, age 42, of Oak Ridge passed away on November 18, 2022. Tonya worked for Common Grounds Service in Oliver Springs, TN.

She is preceded in death by husband; Jeremy Felts, father; Neal Justice, grandparents; Beryl and Lois Justice and James and Ann Pickell.

She is survived by children; Alyssa, Kaitlyn, Jayden, Elijah, Carter, and Josie. Mother; Linda Gardner; step-father Charles Gardner; and brother, Justin Gardner.



The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00 PM on Friday, November 25, 2022, in the chapel of Mott-McKamey Funeral Home and Cremations with the Memorial Service to follow at 1 PM. Interment will follow immediately after at Marietta Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery with Dr. Steve McDonald officiating.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Tonya Michelle Felts, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

