Timberly Sabrina “Timmi” Gibson, Lenoir City

Mrs. Timberly Sabrina “Timmi” Gibson, age 32, a resident of Lenoir City, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022, following a hard-fought battle with cancer. She was born June 5, 1990, in Alamogordo, New Mexico, but grew up in Monterey, Tennessee. She was a member of the Hope in Christ Fellowship in Monterey and was a wonderful cook, something she extremely enjoyed, especially for her family and friends. Most of all Timmi was a devoted and loving wife and mother. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Howard & Lola Norris; and Oral & Gladys Looper.

Survivors include:

Husband of 9 ½ years: Derek Alan Gibson of Lenoir City, TN

Son: Sawyer Gibson of Lenoir City, TN

Daughter: Izabelle Gibson of Lenoir City, TN

Parents: Randall & Lisa Norris of Monterey, TN

Brothers: Matthew Norris of Bremerton, WA

Gabriel Norris (Destiny) of Monterey, TN

Sister: Ashlin Norris of Monterey, TN

And several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Sunday, November 27, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. (E.S.T.) until 7:00 p.m. (E.S.T.) at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. (E.S.T.) from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Steve Looper officiating. Committal services and interment will be held Monday, November 28, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. (E.S.T.) in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee. Memorial contributions may be made to C/O Evans Mortuary for funeral expenses.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

