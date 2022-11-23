Thelma June Francis, Wartburg

Thelma June Francis, age 86, of Wartburg went home to be with the Lord on November 22, 2022. June loved the Lord and served her community in many ways, visiting the elderly and the sick. She volunteered many hours at the crisis pregnancy center, and the Unicorn Fund, and visiting residents at the Lifecare Center of Wartburg. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Sunrise Chapter Number 364. She enjoyed gardening, birdwatching, playing cards, and spending time with her beloved grandchildren.

June was preceded in death by her husband JC Francis, parents Charlie and Estie Woods, infant siblings Mary Magdalene, Dolly, and Charles, brothers James and Gary “Pete” Woods, and sister Betty Hawn.

She is survived by her son, Charles “Richard” Francis, and wife Teresa, grandsons Aaron, Jason, Malachi (Kendra), Lucas (Olivia), and Seth (Aaryel) Francis, granddaughter Rachel (Matt) Holbrook, and 18 great-grandchildren: Kylie, Wyatt, and Aiden Francis; Kyra, Elijah, Owen, and Abby Harmon and Hailey and Logan Holbrook; Tristan Cunningham; Mackeinzie Spurling and Micah, Hunter, and Ainsley Francis; Addalee and Emmalee Francis; and Eleanor and Enoch Francis. Brothers Leslie (Diane), Robert (Gail), Stanley (Cathy), and Wayne (Pam) Woods. Sisters Charlene Hall, Helen (Don) Putz, Gail Walker, and Barbara Hall.

The family is receiving friends Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 12:00-2:00 p.m. with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Randall Landrum officiating. Interment will follow in the Morgan Memorial Gardens in Wartburg.

Pallbearers: Grandsons Jason, Malachi, Lucas, and Seth Francis. Great-grandsons Elijah and Owen Harmon.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Thelma Francis.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of June Francis, of Wartburg, please visit our flower store.

