Ted Bair, Kingston

Mr. Ted Bair, 72, of Kingston passed away on November 13, 2022, at his home. He was a member of the Christian Church ASTORIA. He worked and retired from Caterpillar after 47 years. He liked fishing, cars, and UT football. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

He is preceded in death by his Parents.

3 brothers: James McCombs, Patrick McCombs, and Lyod McCombs.

3 Sisters: Janie Danner, Judy Wright, and Nancy Westlake.

He is survived by his wife: Margaret Bair.

3 Sons: Justin Bair, Craig Brown, and Michael Pogue.

2 Daughter: Jennifer Severns and Misty & Chris Peddicord.

7 Grandchildren: Christopher Wright, Kyleigh Bair, Khali Brown, Ivory Peddicord, Zach Severns, Roman Pogue, and Skyla Peddicord.

2 Great Grandchildren: Taylor Wright and Kaiya Hudson.

Brother: Tony McCombs.

Sister: Susie Bair.

Along with many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 5:00-7:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman and a funeral service will follow officiated by Bro. Ronnie Stockton. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Mount Calvary Baptist Church.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mr. Ted Bair.

