TDOT Announces 2nd Annual No Trash November

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) Nobody Trashes Tennessee announces its second No Trash November, a month-long statewide initiative encouraging Tennesseans to participate in cleanup events in their communities. Last year’s inaugural campaign included over 1,000 volunteers who collected over 47,000 pounds of litter from the state’s roadways.

“We want to ensure our roadways are safe from the negative effects of litter, especially with the upcoming holidays and increased travel,” said TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley. “Whether intentional or unintentional, litter on our public roads impacts safety, the environment, and the economy, while also detracting from the state’s natural beauty.”

In partnership with Keep Tennessee Beautiful (KTnB) and TDOT’s Adopt-A-Highway groups, residents are invited to join the public events being held across the state.

“We are grateful for our many partners across the state that are once again coming together in November to help us in our mission to prevent and reduce litter,” said Denise Baker, TDOT Beautification Office. “By working together, we can make an even larger impact as we strive to prevent and reduce roadside litter in Tennessee.”

Besides KTnB affiliates across the state, existing Adopt-A-Highway groups are also invited to participate in No Trash November by conducting one of their four litter cleanups on their designated two miles of roadway during the month. Individuals, groups, and organizations interested in the free program may visit the Adopt-A-Highway map to view routes in their community.

To find a local cleanup event and to register your group to participate in No Trash November, visit nobodytrashestennessee.com. Campaign tools and resources including a cleanup location map and a trash tracker measuring pounds collected are also available online.

All residents are encouraged to show their support for a litter-free Tennessee by using the #NobodyTrashesTennessee and #NoTrashNovember hashtags on social media and to highlight their litter prevention actions throughout the month on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

For additional ways to participate in No Trash November, visit: 5 Ways to Participate in No Trash November.

About Nobody Trashes Tennessee

Nobody Trashes Tennessee (NTT) is the state’s official litter prevention campaign managed by TDOT. Visit nobodytrashestennessee.com to learn more ways to get involved in helping to prevent and reduce litter through personal actions, community events, and reporting littering incidents through the Tennessee Litter Hotline (1-877-8LITTER).

