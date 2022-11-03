State officials present second TCAD grant to Senior Center

Brad Jones

(Photo Submitted)

CLINTON – It was a fun morning at the Anderson County Senior Center Thursday when state officials presented a large check representing the second competitive grant the county facility has received from the State Legislature in the last year.

Lt. Governor Randy McNally and State Representative John Ragan, who both represent Anderson County in the Tennessee General Assembly, were on hand with County Mayor Terry Frank and Senior Center Director Cherie Phillips to accept the check from James Dunn, executive director of the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability, and Aaron Bradley, administrator of the East Tennessee Area Agency on Aging & Disability.

Anderson County applied for, and was awarded, a $5,000 competitive grant in the fall of 2021; those grant funds were used to purchase activities and crafts supplies, senior exercise equipment, and safety handrails for the interior of the Senior Center at 96 Mariner Point Drive.

This summer, the county again applied for a second competitive grant from the legislature; this $8,000 grant was awarded in August. These funds, per the grant guidelines, will be used toward capital improvements, particularly energy-efficiency upgrades, at the Senior Center.

