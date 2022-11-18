Single-lane closures planned on the Spur for tree removal

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that Richmond Tree Experts will implement temporary, single-lane road closures along the Spur for tree removal Monday, November 28 through Thursday, December 1. The Spur, between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, will remain open, but motorists should expect delays.

The single-lane closures will only be in effect during working hours, from approximately 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crews will start with the northbound section and then move to the southbound section.

For more information about temporary road closures, please visit the park’s Current Road, Facility, Trail & Backcountry Updates webpage.

