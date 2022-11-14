Seth Judson Wheatley, 100

Seth Judson Wheatley, age 100, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022. A longtime Oak Ridger, Seth shared a full & blessed life with his beloved wife, Mary Mae, until her passing in 2016.

Seth was born February 15, 1922, in Tipton, Indiana, the son of Gordy & Fern Wheatley. The family moved to a small farm during the Great Depression where Seth lived until he left for Perdue University. It was there he married Mary Mae Lee on September 18, 1942. He graduated in 1943, majoring in mechanical engineering with a minor in electronics. They moved to Oak Ridge where he worked for Tennessee Eastman & the US Army Corp of Engineers until WWII ended. Returning to Tipton in 1946, Seth was hired as plant engineer by Kingston Products Corp. (now Steel Parts Corp.) In 1951, they returned to Oak Ridge where Seth worked for Union Carbide for 30 years. After retiring in 1981, he continued to work part-time for International Engineering. Seth & Mary were active members of First Christian Church of Oak Ridge before moving to Clinton where Seth taught Sunday School at Memorial UMC for 15 years.

Seth & Mary traveled to all 50 states and Europe. Seth enjoyed woodworking, was an accomplished painter and operated a ham radio for 50 years. He loved music, playing baritone horn & trumpet for Doc Combs & the Oak Ridge Community Band for 7 years. He also enjoyed sports and dearly loved his family and all their activities. Seth was dedicated to the Lions Club and Contact Telephone Ministry. He assisted Mary in volunteering at Methodist Medical Center, where they attended Sunday services for many years. They joined First UMC of Oak Ridge in their later years.

Seth was preceded in death by wife, Mary Wheatley; parents, Gordy & Fern Wheatley; and sister, Judith Hall. Survivors include son, William Wheatley; daughter, Nora Charlene Shade; four grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; as well as many other relatives & loved ones.

Family & friends will meet at 3 pm Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for a graveside service with Rev. Jack Sills officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

