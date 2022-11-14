Ronald E. Nelson, Harriman

Ronald E. Nelson age 68 of Harriman, passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center. Ronald was a member of Pine Ridge Baptist Church and served in the United States Navy. He was a Navy Seabee stationed in Mississippi, Cuba, and Spain. He met his wife Joyce in 1974 after graduating from Oliver Springs High School in 1973. His hobbies were hunting, fishing, camping, ATV’s and scuba diving. He loved to travel. Ronald was a wonderful, loving husband and father. Worked 22 years at Boeing and retired from Y-12.

He was preceded in death by his parents Lonnie and Helen Nelson, and brother Lonnie Carl Nelson Jr.

Survived by wife Joyce Nelson, son and daughter-in-law, Tommy and Stacey Nelson, grandchildren, Austin and Bryson Nelson, and sister, Norma Luttrell.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston with the Memorial Service at 3:00 p.m. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Nelson Family.

