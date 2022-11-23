Ronald Clifford Gilliland, Rockwood

Mr. Ronald Clifford Gilliland, age 60 of Rockwood, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman. He was born on January 30, 1962, in Jersey City, NJ. He is preceded in death by his father: Frank Edward Gilliland; and brother: Robert Gilliland. He is survived by:

Daughter: Julie Gilliland (Jesse Reagan) of Rockwood, TN

Son: Eddie Gilliland of Beach Lake, PA

Daughter: Laura Sharpe of Beach Lake, PA

Missy Hambley of Honesdale, PA

Son: Ryan Sharpe of Memphis, TN

Ronald Gilliland of Bayonne, NJ

Daughter: Heather Blodgett of Maine

Grandchild: Sophi Parshall of NJ

Sister: Nancy La Greca of Bayonne, NJ

Former Wife: Cecillia Mollico of NJ

Spouse of 23 years: Lori Sharpe of Honesdale, PA

Mother of Heather: Dona Blodgett of Maine

Mother: Margaret Gilliland

The family will receive friends on Monday, December 5, 2022, from 12:00-1:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Graveside services will follow in the Glen Alice Cemetery in Rockwood.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

