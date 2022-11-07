Rockwood Fire responds to huge house fire Friday

Brad Jones 2 hours ago

Rockwood Fire Department officials battled in all call Fire this past Friday afternoon on North Chamberlain Avenue at Harvey Street. The call was dispatched just before 2pm as the fire in a two-story dwelling that allegedly was unoccupied. RFD requested Mutual aid from Harriman Fire Department personnel as well. According to fire Chief Matt Crabtree the house was packed with what was described as hoarder materials and was hard to get a direct attack on. Substantial damage was done to the home, and it remains under investigation as to what may have caused it. The fire department stayed on the scene for several hours battling the blaze and Harvey Street and North Chamberlain Avenue were closed off to through traffic because of numerous fire hoses that were laid from the fire hydrants. No injuries were reported, which is good news, but the home was reported to be a total loss.

