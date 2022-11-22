Rita Annette Schuler, Knoxville

Rita Annette Schuler, age 66 of Knoxville passed away at her residence on Saturday, November 19, 2022.  Rita was born October 3, 1956, in Springfield, OH to the late James and Phyllis Stapleton. For many years Rita was the Human Resources manager at Cascade Corporation. 

She was survived by her son, Mark Haire of OH, and brother, Jeff Stapleton & wife Joyce of Springboro, OH.

The family will have a Celebration of Life service held at a later date.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

