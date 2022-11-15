Ret. Sgt. Stanford H. Cagley, 67

Ret. Sgt. Stanford H. Cagley, passed away on November 11, 2022, at home from natural causes. He was born on November 27, 1954, in Oliver Springs, Tennessee. Stanford (Goatman) considered most people a friend. He loved to always tell jokes, and most of them were corny; but he would bring laughter. He was a prankster also. He loved to hunt, fish, and do wood carving and painting. Until his health got bad, he was always outside doing something. He retired from the Tennessee National Guard in 1998, after serving 22 years, and 8 months. He loved his time in the guards, and we will leave it at that.

He was preceded in death by his Mother: Wanda Sanders.

His Biological Father: Jesse Howard Cagley.

His Grandparents: Edna & Mylo Barry.

His Uncle: Carl Barry, Jim Barry, Barbara Pressley, and Linda Barger.

Along with many other cousins, friends, and family

He is survived by his wife: Genoyn W. Cagley whom he considered his “Babby” from Dayton, TN.

His Son: Joey Rostron (Dayton, TN) whom he raised and loved like he was his own.

His Sons: Jody & Amber Cagley from Rockwood, TN, and Wade & Kim Cagley from Rockwood, TN

His Sisters and Brother-in-laws: Darlene & Ralph Swicegood from Harriman, TN, and Edna & Roger Laney from North Carolina.

He had 4 nephews that he loved, Jeremy Swicegood, Jason Swicegood, Nathan Greene, and Matthew Greene. Along with one niece Carrisa Greene.

He had 5 Grandchildren and 6 Great Grandchildren.

We cannot forget his 4 legged children that he loved so much and they surely did miss him: Peaches, Penny, Wallace, and Simba. His feathered daughters; Skylar and Rose.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 16, 2022, from 12:00 PM–2:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM with Gregg Capps speaking. Graveside services will follow at Ollis Cemetery in Oliver Springs.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Stanford H. Cagley.

