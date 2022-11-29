Ray Edward Nelson, Clinton

Ray Edward Nelson, age 87 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on November 26, 2022, at Park West Medical Center in Knoxville. He was born on August 24, 1935, in Lake City to the late Ellis Glen Nelson and Sadie Marie Seiber. Ray was of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, and loved his black cat. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Bobby Glen Nelson. He is survived by:

Wife Joan Nelson

Son Roger Lewallen & Debbie of Flora Falls, OH

Daughter Kim & James Hill of Clinton, TN

Grandchildren Sean Hill, Chandler Hill, Autum Hill

A host of other family and friends.

Graveside Service: 4:00 PM, Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Oak Grove Cemetery in Rocky Top with Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating.

