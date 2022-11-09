Plan Now to Guarantee a Tennessee Christmas Tree

Brad Jones News

NASHVILLE — Tennessee’s weather has been accommodating for most Christmas tree farms this year, making it a great time for your family to pick the perfect tree to take home.

“Our producers have worked hard and this year’s crop of Christmas trees is the best quality,” owner of Big Sky Farm in Sumner County and Tennessee Christmas Tree Growers Association executive director Justin Diel said. “As a result, there are plenty of locally-grown trees available across the state. A Tennessee Christmas tree purchased directly from the farm will often have better needle retention than what you may find at the store. To have the best opportunity to find the perfect tree for your home and family, visit one of Tennessee’s beautiful Christmas tree farms soon.”

Many Christmas tree farms will open sooner than usual this year; some as early as Nov. 19. We recommend visiting your local Christmas tree farm early in the season for the best selection. Regardless of when you go, producers recommend you contact them for tree availability and hours of operation before you travel.

This is the fifth year that Pinewood Christmas Tree Farm in Williamson County has been open to the public, and it will be their first-year offering choose-and-cut trees. “We are so excited to be a vital part of our customers’ treasured holiday memories and to provide real trees for their homes,” owner Jamie Faircloth said. “We are also looking forward to offering our customers species of trees that are locally grown in Middle Tennessee.”

If you’re not interested in a tree, there are other farm-fresh decorating options. Lush, natural wreaths and garland for a home’s exterior are a perfect solution for those who want to enjoy aromatic holiday greenery. Many Christmas tree growers have special equipment for wreath and garland making, and they will work with customers to create the wreath that is the ideal variety and size.

Whether you’re hoping to create the picture-perfect wreath, take a hike or wagon ride along the trails, sip some cider, or stroll through a gift shop, you will make memories that will last a lifetime at a Tennessee Christmas tree farm this season.

Visit www.PickTNProducts.org or use the free Pick Tennessee mobile app to find a local Christmas tree farm near you. Follow @PickTNProducts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to learn more about local activities, seasonal recipes, and products.

